SPOILER ALERT! There’s trouble in town…

Get the vino chilling and popcorn at the ready, as Sunday’s episode of The Only Way Is Essex looks set to be a CORKER.

Feisty Gemma Collins is up to her usual tricks, meddling in new lovebirds Jon and Lauren’s budding romance.

The couple have only been seeing each other since the end of July, but the cracks are already starting to show – in Gemma’s opinion at least.

Happy Birthday Baz! @jbclark_ 😜🎂🎉🎁 A post shared by LAUREN POPE (@laurenpopey) on Sep 6, 2017 at 3:03am PDT

In the episode the Essex gang travel to London, and the trip provides the opportunity for Gemma to have some time with Lauren away from her new beau.

Fuelling her reputation as the ‘TOWIE trouble maker’ Gemma wastes no time before saying what she really thinks about the couple. During a shopping trip, alongside Mario Falcone, she warns Lauren to stay away from Jon.

Star styling @gemc_boutique this weekend #beconfident #beyourownkindofbeautiful #curvegamestrong #gemdolls A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Sep 16, 2017 at 12:19am PDT

Snaps have emerged of Lauren looking tearful, but will Gemma’s comments ultimately affect her new relationship? Or can the couple resolve matters in the capital? We’ll have to tune in Sunday to find out, but it’s safe to say that Jon was NOT happy about the exchange…

And that’s not the only bust-up for Gemma in tomorrow’s episode. The TOWIE star stormed off set after she and best friend Bobby Norris became embroiled in an explosive argument.

When chatting about Bobby’s ambitions for the future, the Essex lad shared his lifelong dream to become a writer – and in response Gemma yawns. Enraged by her lack of support, Bobby lashes out, calling Gemma a ‘selfish b***h’. Drama!

Meanwhile, Pete Wicks and Chloe Sims have an awkward run in after their explosive Marbella row. Can they reach a truce? With emotions running so high for the rest of the TOWIE cast, we’re not so sure that keeping the peace is on the agenda for any of this lot…

TOWIE continues on Sunday at 10pm on ITVBe – tune in to get the whole story!

Lauren Hughes