Could The GC be more iconic?

Gemma Collins really is the gift that keeps on giving. Not content with being the best thing on British reality TV right now, she’s now giving divas like Mariah Carey a run for their money.

TOWIE fans will know how much Gemma, 36, loves a karaoke session and an old clip has surfaced of her belting out classic Endless Love – and she’s got some pipes on her!

A Twitter user posted the video online, adding: ‘Gemma Collins singing Endless Love. I’m absolutely floored by her iconic vocals.’

Hysteria ensued, with comments including:

‘She’s earned her divaship!’

‘Someone give her a Grammy, asap’

‘She’s something else and I love it’

‘Is that actually her?!’

‘Her and Arg should do a duet!’

Gemma and ex-boyfriend James Argent have actually sang together before and were seen on The Only Way Is Essex in 2012 serenading each other with There’s A Place For Us. Totes romantic…

During a recent trip to Marbella to film for the ITVBe reality show, Gemma once again showed the world what she’s made of with a unique rendition of The Hills Are Alive from The Sound of Music.

Dressed in a billowing pink maxi dress, Gemma burst into song in a seriously windy car park – which only added to the dramatic effect.

Sharing a clip on Instagram, she wrote: ‘Maria Von Trapp. Might do panto this year. #soundofmusic today in Marbs #filming.’ Can you imagine The GC in panto? It would be incredible!

Seriously, someone needs to get this girl a record deal!

