The GC looks incred in her latest pic

Let’s face it, TOWIE legend Gemma Collins is absolutely killin’ it on social media at the moment.

If we’re not scrolling through the endless hilarious memes dedicated to the Queen of Essex, we’re on Gem’s Instagram account admiring her incredible holiday photos.

But just when we thought Gemma couldn’t shock us anymore, over the weekend the 36-year-old posted a sultry snap looking totally unrecognisable during her trip to Tenerife.

Sharing the pic on Insta, the GC posed in an unbuttoned white shirt which gives a cheeky sneak-peak of her pink satin bra, as she stares sexily at the camera.

Sporting a seriously sultry dark red lip and smokey eye, the reality star oozed glamour as her long blonde hair falls around her face.

💋 💄💋 Make up credit : @makeupbymikey A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Nov 5, 2017 at 1:56am PDT

And her 588k followers were clearly very impressed by the incredible makeover, as one wrote: ‘Gemma you are a bombshell ❤️🔥’.

Another fan raved: ‘Babe. You look STUNNING! 💕’.



While a few even linked the pic to ex and TOWIE co-star James ‘Arg’ Argent, as one commented: ‘God Arg would be kicking himself not having you in his life… your look great xxx’.



And a fourth said: ‘Wow!! @real_arg you missed out!! 😍😘❤🔥🔥🔥🔥’.

Gemma’s jaw-dropping selfie comes after the CBB star hopped on a plane to Tenerife to ‘clear her heard’ as 29-year-old Arg revealed he only wanted to be mates.

Following an emotional heart-to-heart with her former flame, the I’m A Celeb star decided it would be better if the pair had some time apart – although that hasn’t stopped her from posting a load of loved-up selfies of the pair recently.

Luckily, it looks like Gem is finally moving on from her ex as it’s now been rumoured that she’s signed up to E4’s Celebs Go Dating in order to find the man of her dreams.

A source told The Sun: ‘Gemma can’t wait to start filming. She’s completely putting herself in the dating experts’ hands as she’s determined to find true love on the show.’

So could The GC FINALLY meet her Mr Right? After her latest sexy selfie, we’re sure there’ll be plenty of men keen to go on a date with Gem!