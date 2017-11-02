Eagle-eyed fans have been at it again

There was barely a dry eye in the house during Wednesday evening’s emotional episode of TOWIE, as Gemma Collins left Essex in tears over her failed romance with James ‘Arg’ Argent.

Meanwhile, Georgia Kousoulou also broke down over her own love life as she confided in her pals about the pressures of dating boyfriend, Tommy Mallett.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

But despite the stars’ heartbreak, fans of the show were left VERY distracted when they noticed a bizarre blunder during Georgia’s deep chat.

MORE: TOWIE couple Tommy Mallet and Georgia Kousoulou hit back at claims their three year romance is a ‘business plan’

As the tearful Essex beauty sat down with Amber Dowding and Ruby Lacey to discuss her relationship, eagle-eyed viewers pointed out something a little odd…

New girl, Ruby was accidentally called ‘Maddie’ on screen.

This is made even MORE awkward by the fact Ruby’s best mate (and fellow TOWIE newbie) is. Eeeek!

And fans of the show were quick to pick up on the blunder, with many taking to Twitter to question the scene error.

‘Even # TOWIE don’t know who she is. Her names Ruby not Maddie’, said one viewer.

Another said: ‘Pretty sure that’s @RubyLaceyX why did it say maddie FML @OnlyWayIsEssex #Towie’.

While a third added: ‘I thought that girl sitting next to Georgia was called Ruby, not Maddie?’

Even Ruby herself commented on the embarrassing slip up, when one fan Tweeted her: ‘They put up the wrong name!!! Got you confused with Maddie!’

The reality star replied: ‘Because @Maddiehooperxx is always there in spirit @OnlyWayIsEssex’. LOL!

TOWIE bosses introduced Ruby and Lacey at the beginning of the series alongside best pal, Georgia.

But the star’s presence on the ITVBe show has been VERY brief with the girls only being shot in a couple of scenes from the Marbella special.

However, hairdresser Ruby returned last week and quickly landedin a lot of trouble with– after she claimed to have spotted Meg getting cosy with her ex,

With the shock confession, fans of the show were quick to stick up for Megan and blasted Ruby as a ‘sh*t stirrer’. Eeeek!

Maybe Ruby will be able to win TOWIE fans around if she returns next series…