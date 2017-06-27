TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou DEMANDS stricter dog laws after her tiny pooch gets attacked!

The reality star is NOT happy about dog laws...

TOWIE‘s Georgia Kousoulou has been sharing glamorous pics of her latest holiday, but the star’s break was horribly interrupted with the sad news her dog was attacked.

Georgia took to twitter to express her fury over her tiny pet pooch Ralphy getting bitten by a husky as her sister took him for a walk in the park.

The reality star explained exactly what had happened in a string of tweets to her followers, revealing her sister was walking him on a lead when a husky bit him from behind! Ouch!

She tweeted: ‘Ok so what is the law regarding letting your dog off the lead ?!!!!

Is there one ?!! If not there needs to be . My sister was walking Ralph on a lead & a husky run up behind him and bit his neck !!!!

Ralph is a small dog and a husky could kill him so easily .. my sisters friend grabbed Ralph off of this husky .. thank god ! :..’

Georgia demanded that there needs to be rules in parks with regards to letting dogs off of their leads.

She also revealed that her dog Ralphy is now on tablets due to his injuries. Poor Ralphy!

The TOWIE beauty has received support from her followers with one tweeting: ‘There needs to be a law put in place that dogs should be kept on leads. Hope your sister and Ralphy are ok.’

Georgia is currently enjoying a romantic getaway with boyfriend and TOWIE co-star Tommy Mallet.

Time to chilllllll. ☀️🐒 A post shared by Georgia Kousoulou 💋 (@georgiakousoulou) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

The pair has been sunning themselves in Mexico and has been sharing a whole host of enviable photos to Instagram.

We just hope little Ralphy gets well soon and makes a speedy recovery!

Words: Chloe Andrews