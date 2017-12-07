The Essex star has blasted negative comments following her surgery

TOWIE fave Georgia Kousoulou is one fiesty lady and we love her for it.

If she’s not sticking up for pals on the ITVBe show, the 26-year-old is giving out pretty great life advice to her Essex co-stars.

Unfortunately, Georgia has faced a bit of criticism lately after she decided to get cosmetic surgery to re-shape her nose.

But after revealing the results of her nose-job last week, the reality star has now been forced to defend herself against cruel trolls who compared her to Michael Jackson.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, the blonde bombshell shared an image which reads: ‘Before you write an ugly/negative comment on someones photo perhaps exfoliate your skin.

‘Set some life goals and contemplate why you’ve reached this point.’

You tell ’em, George!

Some one sent me this .. 🙌 A post shared by Georgia Kousoulou 💋 (@georgiakousoulou) on Dec 6, 2017 at 3:00pm PST

And fans were quick to show their support as one wrote: ‘You are beautiful @georgiakousoulou Your fans love you!’

While another agreed: ‘Love ittttttt, preach it sistaaaa!’.

Reality pro, Georgia spoke out about her decision to go under the knife for the first time this week as she opened up about how the negative comments made her feel.

‘People think because you’re in the public eye they own you’, she told The Sun.

‘I had one comment which said, “you signed up for this” and I thought, “no I didn’t”.

‘I haven’t been reading it and I try not to respond. If you call them out, nine times out ten they message you and apologise. Most of them don’t even have a profile picture.’

Last chance to get your amazing cyber Monday deals @prettylittlething 🙋🙋 Shop my look now! 🙊😍🙌 #pltstyle A post shared by Georgia Kousoulou 💋 (@georgiakousoulou) on Nov 27, 2017 at 1:28am PST

Meanwhile, Georgia’s boyfriend and TOWIE costar, Tommy Mallet was recently praised by her fans for defending his other half on Instagram.

In a lengthy message, the 25-year-old blasted: ‘It’s her body, her life, her Instagram she can do what she wants… If it makes her happy.’

Too right!