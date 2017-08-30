The reality star has hit back at the rumours

TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou has hit back with a powerful message after Instagram users speculated that she could be pregnant in a new promotional photo.

The realty star spoke out when she spotted fans making the comments following the release of a picture of her and boyfriend Tommy Mallet which shows Georgia, 26, smiling as she models a figure-hugging dress.

It's been a soppy Sunday for us 😍🤗 #TOWIE A post shared by The Only Way is Essex (@towie) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Whilst many followers left positive remarks, Georgia was hurt by those suggesting she could be expecting and went on to share some strong words on her page.

The blonde star posted an image reading ‘Girls don’t just simply decide to hate their bodies, we teach them to’ and wrote: ‘Seen this quote & thought I would share as this message is so true & powerful ..

‘so the full picture of me & Tommys towie shoot picture got put up on Towie’s insta .. the first thing people asked was if I was pregnant or if I put on weight ..

‘I jumped straight on the Defence & stated it was the wrong angle & the photographer was sitting down … plus i had just eaten … than I realised why the f**k do I need to justify myself to these negative comments ..’

Georgia went on to stress that she doesn’t want her young followers being negatively influenced by comments like these.

‘I can handle the comments (sometimes) but what are we teaching the young girls growing up on social media ?!’ she added.

‘I don’t care what you say about me but PLEASE think of the girls / women reading them comments that think my body is good because there gonna than think .. ” well if she’s fat , I must be “

‘please let’s teach our girls and women that NO ONE is perfect & we need to start learning to love what we have..’

Georgia ended her post by writing: ‘just ask yourself .. would I want my daughter / sister to read these comments ? I certainly wouldn’t .

‘Ps remember just because I’m on tv does not mean I have to be “perfect ” because I’m NOT . no one is! I’m a normal 26 year old girl just trying to live’

Fans have since been praising Georgia for speaking out, with one commenting: ‘go girl 👏 we need more women in the world to stand up for us’

Another wrote: ‘beauty is beauty and it starts from the inside ❤️ such a brave, truthful, honest, powerful message to all your followers who look up to you #keepslaying’

It comes after Georgia commented on the original photo saying she found the ‘pregnancy’ comments ‘very disturbing for the young girls’.

This isn’t the first time lately that the Essex girl has hit back in an online row – earlier this month she criticised Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock for ‘mocking’ an advert she appeared in.