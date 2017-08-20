The TOWIE star said Little Mix ‘turned on her’ after Chris Clark dumped Jesy Nelson

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock landed herself in hot water with Georgia Kousoulou recently after she posted a video on Instagram mocking the TOWIE star for a recent advert she filmed.

Georgia, 26, starred in a clip for Everything5Pound.com – and 25-year-old Leigh-Anne later shared her own video imitating her with an exaggerated Essex accent.

So imagine how awkward it was when both girls stepped out at V Festival this weekend…

Leigh and Georgia were seen hanging out in the exclusive #TapeOnTour bar and an eyewitness told Now: ‘Georgia was telling friends she felt intimated by Leigh-Anne and her big group. She said they were all giving her dirty looks which made her want to go over there.

‘Georgia confessed things between her and the Little Mix girls turned weird after fellow TOWIE star Chris Clark dumped Leigh-Anne’s band mate Jesy Nelson to get back with his ex-girlfriend Amber Turner.

‘Little Mix blocked Georgia on Instagram and, shortly afterwards, Leigh-Anne posted the mocking video.’

Georgia, who hasn’t spoken of the fall-out yet, commented below it with: ‘I’m shocked and upset to see you have used your social media to make a video mocking the advert I did.

‘You are the last group of girls I ever would of imagined mocking a girl for trying to make a living.’

The eyewitness added: ‘Georgia was telling people she wanted to confront Leigh-Anne and she wasn’t going to hold back.’