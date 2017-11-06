Jake became a father for the first time over the weekend

It’s been a big old week for the TOWIE gang as not one, but TWO former cast members have welcomed their first babies into the Essex family.

While Ferne McCann announced the birth of daughter ‘Sunday’ on Thursday, ex-TOWIE lad Jake Hall welcomed his little one with girlfriend Missé Beqiri in the early hours of Friday morning.

And after model, Jake shared the first adorable photo of his tot, now Missé has revealed the name of their daughter with a cute snap of her own.

Taking to Instagram, the Real Housewives of Cheshire star posted a precious black and white pic cradling her newborn, next to the caption: ‘Our new blessing River, before you were born we dreamed of you, now that you are here you have completed us.

‘I love you more than anything and I forever will. My girl I’m so proud of you..’

Our new blessing River, before you were born we dreamed of you, now that you are here you have completed us. 💕I love you more than anything and I forever will. My girl I’m so proud of you.. A post shared by MISSÉ BEQIRI (@missebeqiri) on Nov 5, 2017 at 9:34am PST

How sweet is that? And the star’s 240k followers were quick to gush over the unusual name, as one said: ‘RIVER! I love her so so much you and Jake are AMAZING.’

‘So very happy for you. Love her name. She’s beautiful’, another wrote.

While a third added: ‘Congratulations @missebeqiri What a beautiful name’.

Missé’s adorable post comes after Jake gushed over his new bundle of joy following her birth in St Mary’s hospital in London.

Introducing little River to his 345k Instagram followers, the reality star captioned the snap: ‘Welcome to the world my beautiful little girl, I couldn’t be more proud of you. I love you so much! If only words could describe how I feel.’

Welcome to the world my beautiful little girl, I couldn’t be more proud of you, I love you so much! If only words could describe how I feel 💕 A post shared by J A K E H A L L. ⚓️ (@jakehall) on Nov 4, 2017 at 1:02am PDT

And his celeb pals – including new mum Ferne McCann, former TOWIE costar Mario Falcone and TV presenter Reggie Yates – were all quick to congratulate the star.

Jake and Missé have been dating since last November and revealed their exciting pregnancy news back in July.

Congrats again, guys! Keep the sweet photos coming.