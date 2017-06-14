TOWIE’s James ‘Arg’ Argent ‘back to his best’ and dating THIS new love interest following rehab stint

Has the Essex star finally found love?

After what’s been a tough year for TOWIE‘s James ‘Arg’ Argent, it looks like the reality star is finally back to his best and has even got himself a brand new love interest.

Following a stint in rehab earlier this year to deal with his addiction issues, the 29-year-old is reportedly ‘mentally stronger’ after shedding a load of weight and has returned from Thailand a completely new man.

And along with his physical transformation, things seem to be on the up for Arg as he’s now said to be getting close to a very special lady after reportedly appearing on popular E4 show, Celebs Go Dating.

According to The Sun, the reality star was spotted on a date with 20-year-old student Cadah Draper from Cambridge this weekend at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball.

‘Arg is looking, and feeling, better than ever,’ an insider told the publication.

‘It’s not surprising he’s found someone as lovely as Cadah – he’s a really nice guy with a heart of gold.’

The source continued: ‘They met on Celebs Go Dating and while it’s early days, there is definitely a spark between them.

‘Everyone is saying how happy Arg is and it’s not surprising when you look at Cadah, she’s gorgeous and has a lovely personality.’

Before adding: ‘Arg is back on the straight and narrow and has everything going for him. It’s great to see him so happy again.’

News of Arg’s new romance comes after former girlfriend, Lydia Bright delighted TOWIE fans by confirming Mark Wright‘s best pal WILL be returning to the ITVBe show.

Lydia, 27, – who recently announced she was taking a break from the show herself – told The Sun: ‘From what I’ve heard from him, he is in a good place and he is doing really well.’

‘He is returning to Towie. That’s a good thing for him.’

Before adding: ‘I do wish him the best even though there’s not a future for us. I want him to be happy and I want him to be in a good place.’

Well, with original TOWIE stars seemingly dropping like flies, we can’t WAIT to see Arg back on the show…