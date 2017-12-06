Arg has posted a nostalgic snap to celebrate his birthday

TOWIE’s James ‘Arg’ Argent has shared a touching old family snap to mark his 30th birthday – and left fans gobsmacked in the process with his uncanny likeness to his dad.

The reality star’s Instagram followers couldn’t believe the resemblance when Arg posted the cute retro photo on Tuesday, which shows his father Martin proudly holding him when he was a baby as mum Patricia stands beside them.

‘I’ve had the most amazing birthday I could of wished for!!!’ Arg captioned the picture. ‘Here’s me with my parents around 30 years ago 😂

‘Ringer for my dad!!! Thanks for all of your amazing messages, here’s to another 30+ years! X’

Whilst lots of fans sent Arg happy birthday messages, many flooded the comments section with remarks about how much he takes after his dad.

‘YOU LOOK IDENTICAL TO YOUR DAD OH MY GOD,’ one wrote, whilst another said: ‘My goodness me Arg I truly thought it was you!’

And one added: ‘OMG I’ve never seen a father and son so alike!!! Happy birthday arg!’

It comes after Arg gave a glimpse of what Martin looks like now when they met up during Arg’s time in rehab in Thailand back in April – and it’s fair to say that they’re still like twins!

A flying visit from my old man, I'm so lucky & grateful he came all this way to support me. It means so much, I'm gonna make him proud again! I felt guilty having to whoop his ass at Tennis lol #Family x A post shared by James "Arg" Argent (@real_arg) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

Arg certainly seemed to mark his 30th in style, having spent it down under as part of the panel on I’m A Celebrity spin-off show Extra Camp.

The Essex boy was treated to a cake from the gang and sent out a cute message to his fans alongside a photo with Scarlett Moffatt.

‘IM THE BIRTHDAY BOY!!! Can’t believe I’ve actually made it & officially joined the 30 club 😂,’ Arg wrote.

‘Thanks for all your special messages! I’m so lucky to have amazing family, friends, work colleagues & you guys!!! #FromTheJungleWithLove x’

Awww, belated happy birthday from us too, Mr James ‘Arg’ Argent!