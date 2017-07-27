TOWIE’s James ‘Arg’ Argent spotted with mystery blonde – just days after ex Lydia Bright reveals new romance

The Essex lad is making the most of his single status

After a tough start to the year TOWIE star, James ‘Arg’ Argent seems to be back on top form.

Not only is he getting ready to make his big return to The Only Way Is Essex in September, but it’s also been announced the loveable Essex lad will be starring on the new series of Celebs Go Dating.

And after being spotted out on a date with a mystery blonde, could Arg have already found himself a new love interest?

The 29-year-old – who checked into rehab in January to deal with his addiction issues – showed off his newly slimmed down figure strolling through London.

Sporting a pair of smart black trousers, white shirt and dark green cardigan over the top, Arg looked happier than ever with the pretty lady on his arm.

And the star’s date also pulled out all the stops for the romantic occasion and the pair giggled as they made their way into the cocktail bar.

The former couple dated on and off for more than a decade but their final bitter break up was documented on the hit ITVBe show last year.

And 27-year-old Lydia has clearly moved on as she recently revealed she’s dating hunky car garage owner, Lee Cronin.

Posting a cheeky snap of the pair kissing on her Instagram page, the Essex lady wrote: ‘Sunday funday with all my favourite people,’ before adding: ‘Happy birthday my (love)’.

Sunday funday with all my favourite people. Happy birthday my 💙 A post shared by Lydia Rose Bright (@lydiabright) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

And it looks like Lydia has well and truly moved on as Lucy Mecklenburgh‘s BFF recently told OK! magazine: ‘I’m dating and I am seeing someone at the moment but it’s nothing too serious.’

‘I have met someone…it’s still early days,’ she added.

Aw! Does this mean it’s finally the end for Arg and Lyd?