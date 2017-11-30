Eeeek! This is very exciting

It might be sub-arctic temperatures outside, but at least we can all snuggle up every evening with a cup of tea and an episode of I’m A Celebrity 2017.

Because what could be better than watching a load of stars try and avoid starvation by rolling around in a pile of cockroaches?

But while we’re absolutely LOVING the current jungle campmates – especially after Wednesday night’s huge Dingo Dollar Challenge drama – there’s always room for more celebs.

Which is why we’re very excited by TOWIE star James ‘Arg’ Argent‘s latest social media post which shows him jetting off Down Under.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 29-year-old reality pro shared a clip of the inside of a (very fancy) aeroplane along with the caption: ‘En route to the jungle!!! @itvimacelebrity’.

So could Arg be joining his Celebs Go Dating co-star and best mate, Georgia Toffolo in the celebrity jungle?! Either that, or he could be appearing on spin-off ITV Extra Camp alongside Scarlett Moffatt, Joel Dommett and Joe Swash.

Either way, we know someone who might not be too happy with his trip to Australia – as former flame and TOWIE co-star Gemma Collins who has recently hit out at the ITV show for being ‘boring’.

Speaking to The Sun, Gemma – who lasted just 72 hours in the jungle back in 2014 – insisted: ‘Normally everyone is talking about I’m A Celebrity but this year’s no-one’s interested.

‘What makes the jungle is all the screaming, all the scaredness, all the romance – but these campmates are just acting like they’re in a coffee shop. They’re too chilled in there.’

Not stopping there, the 36-year-old then went on to brand the line-up ‘appalling’ before adding: ‘Get me in there, we need some spice in there – I’d bring the drama.’

Well if both Arg AND Gemma were dropped into the jungle, there would definitely be drama…