Fans were NOT impressed with his new hairstyle...

TOWIE star, James Lock caused a big stir on social media this week after he revealed his brand new hair at the National Television Awards.

Just a couple of weeks after announcing he’d undergone a hair transplant, the Essex lad asked his fans what they thought of his style transformation.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

And let’s just say it was a mixed bag…

Taking to Instagram with a snap of himself all suited and booted for the glitzy ceremony, James was quick to poke fun at his long, swooped fringe.

More: ‘So much better!’ TOWIE star Chloe Sims STUNS fans with dramatically different look in make-up free selfie

‘What’s everyone think of my new bieber haircut!? #belieber’, he wrote next to the photo.

But the bold look too his 713k followers by surprise, with many even mistaking him for co-star Bobby Norris.

‘Erm…I thought it was Bobby!’ wrote one fan, and another agreed: ‘You look like Bobby!’

While some aren’t particularly impressed with James’ new barnet, as one quipped: ‘No to the hair omg soz but no’.

And another said: ‘You looked so much better before!’ Eeeek!



But following the criticism, James has now revealed the reason behind his dramatic transformation.

Taking to Twitter, the 31-year-old wrote: ‘Last night @officialntas with @yazminoukhellou For everyone wondering what’s going on with my hair!

‘Chill out! 2 weeks ago I had a hair operation and it hasn’t healed yet! Hence the bieber hairstyle!! This is not my new look! But thanks for the feed back’.

While many fans were glad Lockie will be returning to his old look again soon, some actually prefer the fringe, with one writing: ‘I think it looks great x’.

It comes after the TOWIE star announced he’d undergone a hair transplant earlier this month, claiming to have ‘always been self conscious of his hairline’.

Taking to Instagram with some shots of the gruelling procedure, the star can be seen looking impressively calm as the practitioner got to work on his forehead.

Well, whatever makes James happy!