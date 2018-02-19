TOWIE star James Lock reveals the results of his £5,000 ‘ear job’ surgery

The Essex lad went under the knife again

The TOWIE gang aren’t shy when it comes to opening up about cosmetic surgery, and now reality star James Lock has revealed the results of his latest procedure.

Just weeks after undergoing a painful hair transplant the Essex lad went under the knife again, but this time to have his ears pinned back.

Proudly unveiling the ‘ear job’ – which set him back a whopping £5k – James took to Instagram with a load of snaps of his new look.

Ditching the bandages, the 31-year-old can be seen next to BFF Pete Wicks looking very dapper in sharp suit trousers and smart coat.

And two weeks post op, James is clearly happy with his new look, as he told The Sun: ‘I was a bit apprehensive before they came off but as soon as they were removed I knew I’d made the right decision.

‘Some people think I’m having an early midlife crisis, but I’m not. I have had a couple of insecurities since I was a kid about my ears and my hairline.’

Explaining the reason behind his decision, the star continued: ‘One of my ears was cauliflower from playing rugby, and the other one had cartilage that stuck out since I was born. So the surgeon pulled them back to make them look more symmetrical.

‘I’m a believer if something bothers you then fix it. So this is the price I have paid to make me feel good about myself, and for my body confidence.’

He then added: ‘I’m glad I have – I couldn’t be happier with the results.’

Last week James’ girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou asked her Instagram followers to guess what procedure he’d had.

While filming her other half with bandages around his head on Thursday night, she said: ‘So we all know James is in to himself at the minute and making himself look amazing.

‘So who can guess what he’s had done. Have a look at the camera and lets see if they can guess. What do you think guys what has he had done?’

This comes just weeks after the reality pro spent £6,000 on a hair transplant to bring his hairline forward after saying he was ‘conscious of his receding hair line’.

Well, whatever makes you happy!