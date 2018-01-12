The Essex star shared snaps from the gruelling procedure

If you happen to watch TOWIE (let’s face it, of course you do) you’ll have noticed one thing about James Lock – he has a great head of hair.

The Essex lad and his best mate Pete Wicks pretty much outdo all the ladies with their luscious man buns.

Which might be why fans of the reality star were so shocked to see that James has recently undergone a hair transplant, claiming to have ‘always been self conscious of his hairline’.

Taking to Instagram with some shots of the gruelling procedure, the 31-year-old can be seen looking very serious as he prepares to go under the knife.

In another shot, James is looking impressively calm as the practitioner gets to work on his forehead.

But it’s the final photo that has really got fans talking, as James showcased his painful looking hairline after the follicles have been implanted.

Clearly over the moon with the results, the star shared another photo with his fans, explaining why he’d decided to go through with the transplant.

‘On Monday I went and had hair reconstruction surgery as this is something I have always wanted to do for myself as I have always been a bit self conscious of my hairline,’ he told his 712k followers.

‘I am currently in the healing process so cannot see my results yet but can already tell it’s going to look how I’ve always wanted.’

Before adding: ‘I will update you all with pictures once I’m a bit more recovered and less zombie looking’.

However, while some fans praised the TOWIE star for trying to improve his confidence, many questioned why he’d felt the need to do it at all.

‘F**k me, full head of hair, hardly receding and your still insecure about your hair!’ wrote one follower.



While another agreed: ‘I find this so sad – and I never post – you had lovely hair x so so sad and unnecessary x’.

And a third added: ‘I don’t understand why you felt the need to do this! Your hairline was fine! This is why people constantly feel like they’re not good enough’.

Eeeek! But luckily his girlfriend and co-star, Yazmin Oukhellou was on hand to lend her support, as she commented on the transformation photos with three love hearts. AW!