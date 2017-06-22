Weirdest celebrity feud of 2017?

You wouldn’t particularly think of British reality stars as having much in common with the darlings of American music charts.

Both groups come with their own sets of fame and fans, true – but on the whole, their differences make them seem pretty much seemed like comparing apples and oranges.

Until perhaps now: TOWIE’s James Lock and rapper Tyga have been revealed to have a common interest in James’ girlfriend, Yazmin Oukhellou – and Lockie’s responded in suitably witty fashion…

It has been reported that Tyga, 27, sent brunette babe Yazmin notice of his interest in her, by way of two flame emojis in her Instagram direct messages.

However, it seems James was keen to shut down any of the Rack City artist’s hopes of getting closer to Yaz – as according to The Sun, he responded pretty

‘What’s happening Tyga? Listen just seen you have slid into my girlfriend’s DMs and it didn’t quite work out for you.

‘Seriously though, why would she want a Tyga when she had a lion at home?’

Tyga…tiger…lion! Oh, so witty, James…

As of yet, Tyga has not responded to James’ jibe… and sadly, we doubt he will – but this could’ve been one of showbiz’s most random and satisfying feuds yet!

James and Yazmin have been going strong for months, despite the pressures of their young relationship being exposed on the most recent series of TOWIE – and the disdain of his ex, Danielle Armstrong.

Meanwhile, Tyga’s search for love continues after his split from Kylie Jenner, 19, earlier this year. During one of their ‘off’ periods, Tyga – who shares son King with Blac Chyna – also dated British DJ and social media influencer Demi Rose Mawby.

With dark hair and a healthy Instagram following, it sure looks as if Tyga has a type – we wonder whether any other Brit stars will be next on his list!