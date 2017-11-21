This is really sad...

Former TOWIE star, Jess Wright has shared a heartfelt tribute to Essex legend ‘Nanny Pat’ on her birthday following her sad death in December 2015.

The beloved reality star – who was famous for her one-liners and sage advice – would have been celebrating her 82nd on Tuesday, and Jess took to Instagram to remember her and brother, Mark Wright‘s grandmother.

Alongside an album of sweet photos of Pat – real name Patricia Brooker – as well as snaps of the pair together, 32-year-old Jess wrote: ‘Happy birthday Nan, miss you every day, my best friend.

‘Miss your wise words, hilarious nature & kind heart so much. My angel.’

How adorable is that? And naturally, Jess was inundated by comments from fans, sending their love to the Wright’s after her sad death two years ago.

‘Happy birthday nanny pat #thinking of u and your family Jess xx’, said one follower.

While another added: ‘Happy birthday nanny pat 🌹.. will always be missed and loved xxxxx’.

Jess’ TOWIE pals also paid tribute, as Gemma Collins wrote: ‘Jess makes me so emotional thinking of the last Christmas party we filmed for Nany Pats birthday 💕💕 she was a wonderful lady x’.

And former Essex star, Billie Faiers commented: ‘Our lovely lady nanny pat 💗💗💗 happy birthday xxx’. While Lydia Bright just left a love heart.

TOWIE celebrated Nanny Pat’s 80th birthday with a royal wedding themed party (where of course, she was dressed as the Queen) shortly before she passed away.

Sadly, The Wrights announced the death of the star on December 16, with a spokesperson saying: ‘Sadly our amazing, courageous, and beautiful Nanny Pat passed away this morning after a short illness.’

‘We are overwhelmed by sadness and the whole family ask for privacy at this horrible time.’

A funeral was later held for the Essex treasure with the cast of TOWIE and Mark’s wife Michelle Keegan attending to pay their respects.