Wow! Jess looks VERY different

Since quitting TOWIE last year, it looks like reality star Jess Wright has been spending her spare time in the gym as she’s shown off her incredible fitness transformation.

While we think the Essex beauty has always had an amazing figure, Jess has recently gained some rock hard abs and is clearly keen to show off all her hard work.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

And we would be too, if we looked like Jess!

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a before and after picture with her followers – with the first snap showing her looking happy in a swimsuit on holiday.

MORE: TOWIE’s Jess Wright shares her fitness secrets: ‘I exercise for 20 minutes then I’m done!’

Next to the beach pic, Jess shared another photo of herself after embarking on a fitness regime – with more muscle definition in her arms, legs and stomach.

Below the post, the 32-year-old wrote: ‘Before I started my programme I was happy but not happy enough, with my body. I wanted to tone up everywhere & feel fit & strong.’

Jess then went on to plug her new fitness programme – Fi7ness by Jessica Wright – telling fans it can get them feeling and looking better by Christmas.

But while loads of followers rushed to praise the star for her impressive new bod, some were divided over the photos and commented that they actually prefer Jess with curves.

‘Loved you before jess, look lush now but your curves before’, one said.



Another agreed: ‘You look great after but I think I’d prefer before’, and a third wrote: ‘You looked gorgeous before!’



While a fourth added: ‘I always prefer the before on these pics! I think i like womanly curves tooo much. Looks fabulous in after also xx’.

Summer bodies are made in winter 💪🏼 today after doing #squatandlunge from my @fi7nessbyjessicawright phaaaase 3. Taking it to the next level very soon too 😛🍑 start now & by Christmas you’ll be fit af 💪🏼👊🏼🙌🏼 www.fi7ness.com A post shared by jesswright77 (@jesswright77) on Nov 8, 2017 at 11:17am PST

This isn’t the first time Mark Wright’s sister has showcased her impressive muscles, as Jess has been keeping fans up to date with her fitness journey over the last few months.

Telling us all about her lifestyle over-haul, Jess recently revealed the key to her success is 20-minute workouts, five times a week using resistance bands and a fit ball.

‘If you don’t work hard, you won’t get the results. You have to force yourself. It’s 20-minutes and then I’m done for the day!’, she told us.



Well, it’s definitely paying off!