It’s fair to say that Little Mix star Jesy Nelson‘s relationship with TOWIE star Chris Clark didn’t exactly end on the best terms.

The pair dated for a few months until March this year, posting loved-up snap after loved-up snap on their social media accounts – until Chris unceremoniously dumped her. By phone. Ouch.

And not only that, he also got back together with his ex-girlfriend Amber Dowding after what seemed, like, five minutes after the split. Double ouch.

Which is why anyone who’s #TeamJesy will be pleased to learn than it looks like she’s moving on with a brand new man.

It was reported on Tuesday that Ms. Nelson is dating Essex boy Harry James after they were spotted looking very loved up as they enjoyed a romantic holiday to Mykonos.

And having done the necessary Insta-stalking of Jesy’s new man, we couldn’t help but notice that he looks rather like another familiar face, namely Jon Clark – ex Chris’s older brother. Awkward!

Check it out for yourself…

Freaky, huh?

Speaking about Jesy’s rumoured new romance, a source told The Sun: ‘Jesy looked very happy with Harry,’ a source told The Sun.

‘They were completely smitten with each other, giggling and taking photos as they tried on different sunglasses.

‘They have a lot in common with Harry also in the music industry – he’s definitely Jesy’s type.’

The insider added: ‘She used her most recent break from the band to holiday with Harry. It’s early days but there’s definitely a real spark between them.’