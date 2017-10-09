Oh, it's awkward...

TOWIE is known for it’s dramatic story lines – and this series is no different as we’ve seen more crying, arguing and ‘OMG’s’ than ever.

But while we’re all LOVING the Essex dramz, there’s one man who’s not very happy – and that’s Jon Clark who’s now slammed ITV bosses AND co-star Mario Falcone for meddling in his relationship with Lauren Pope. Eeek!

The 28-year-old has been dating Essex OG Lauren for a few months now after the pair hit it off while filming in Marbella.

But it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the reality starts after it was revealed Jon had been texting his ex (and former Love Island star), Chloe Crowhurst – which didn’t go down too well with Lauren.

However, despite seemingly patching things up with 35-year-old, Lauren – now Jon has sensationally lashed out at her good pal Mario, for ‘getting involved’ in his love life.

Talking to the Daily Star on Sunday, Jon accused the makers of the ITVBe show of trying to create drama, before laying into his co-stars.

‘I understand Lauren and my happiness is at the bottom of the list for what the TOWIE-team want’, the Essex star said.

‘They obviously want the drama and tears but I’ve said so long as we are a team and stick together we will be OK.’

Continuing his rant, the Love Island star blasted: ‘There’s a few people like Mario who are against us as well, they need to keep their mouths shut.’ Ouch!

Jon added: ‘I don’t see why they need to get involved. I don’t like how Mario has been.

‘He needs to f**k off now and realise Lauren’s nothing to do with him.’

It comes after Jon’s brother and TOWIE co-star Chris Clark was pictured holding him back after a row with show favourite Mario got VERY heated.

Mike Hassini was also snapped trying to calm newly engaged Mario down after the fiery spat during filming.

Eeeek… We think it’s safe to say this isn’t the last we’ve heard of this feud!