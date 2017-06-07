Could we be about to see the return of one of the first islanders?

We’re only two episodes in and the hugely popular series has us abandoning our social lives yet again, and it looks like things could be about to get explosive.

Former Love Islander and now TOWIE star Jonathan Clark could be set to return to the show that made him famous, to confront ex Chloe Crowhurst.

As you may have seen, Jon had claimed that he and Chloe were in a relationship for months before the show, and that she even slept in his bed before flying out to the sunny island. Awkwaaaard!

Chloe has said that the pair had split months before, saying they’d, ‘both been single a few months. I’ve seen him out. We’ve had a few drunken texts’. However it seems as though the rumour mill is spinning with regards to Jon’s potential return to the villa.

Meanwhile during last night’s show, Jon’s TOWIE co-star Tommy Mallet tweeted, ‘BRING ON THE JONATHAN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #LOVEISLAND’.

He added: ‘Who thinks @jbclark_ needs a quick stop off in @LoveIsland RT if you think he should!!!’.

Last year’s winner Nathan Massey, then re-tweeted and commented, ‘Yes, what he just said’.

Jon had previously posted a photograph of the pair on Instagram, when news broke of Chloe’s appearance on the ITV2 show, stating, ‘Let me get back out there and say my piece!!’ the photograph has since been deleted.

Could we be set to see another Malin and Terry situation like last year’s series? Malin Andersson returned to the villa to confront cheating beau Terry Walsh, and it’s safe to say that did not end well.

However, it seems as though we could be waiting for Jon’s Love Island return a little bit longer, as he has since been uploading pictures to his Instagram of him soaking up the sunshine in Portugal.

What do you think, would you want to see Jon confront ex Chloe? Tweet us @celebsnow

Words: Chloe Andrews