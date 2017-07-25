The Essex star has been forced to defend herself after haters criticised her weight in recent pap shots

If there’s one thing we know about former TOWIE star, Kate Wright it’s that she has an absolutely INCRED body.

But after the reality babe was snapped on an outing with her footie boyfriend Rio Ferdinand and his daughter on Monday, it looks like Kate has received a few negative comments about her weight.

So to prove she definitely doesn’t photoshop her sexy social media snaps, now Kate has hit back at her body-shamers in the best way.

By sharing a super sassy video to show everyone what she REALLY looks like…

Referring to the pap shots, the 26-year-old blasted her critics in the caption, writing: ‘Thanks for all the hate over my weight today.

‘The photos that are out this morning I look twice the size of me but I have no clue how or why.

‘Maybe the sneaky paps can answer that one!’

She added: ‘Here i am ….. no filter, no photoshop, no make up… just me.’

‘Please stop with that hate I’m a normal person! & please remember … it’s nice to be nice’.

Standing in her all-black gym wear, the famous blonde holds out her arms while giggling to the camera.

And the clip is definitely proof that this lady has an amazing figure as she twirls from side to side showing off her tiny waist, telling followers: ‘This is real! Mel, assistance!’

As her pal Mel then grabs her middle, she says: ‘Look, no Photoshop!’

And obviously loads of Kate’s 661k followers were quick to comment on how great she looks, with one gushing: ‘You are stunning with an insanely inspiring figure xxxxx’.

Another said: ‘Awh @xkatiewright you look amazing don’t mind what anyone does be saying jealousy is a terrible thing’.

While a third slammed: ‘How can anybody send another woman messages over their weight is just disgusting! body shaming awful! You are beautiful! And have a killer figure Miss Wright!’

Agreed! Let’s hope this will FINALLY stop the haters.