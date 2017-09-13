Kate has made a BIG change for her footie player beau

She might have built her career as a reality star, but former TOWIE babe Kate Wright has revealed she’s done with TV and has sensationally QUIT the limelight to spend more time with her boyfriend, Rio Ferdinand.

The pair’s relationship has been a talking point for months – with the telly stars only deciding to go public with a few super-cute Instagram snaps in the last few weeks.

But it looks like Kate has had enough of all the attention already and has spoke out for the first time about her romance, revealing she’s taking a break from fame altogether.

‘I’m taking a step back from the public eye,’ she told The Sun.

‘I want to keep my life private as I lived my previous relationship on TOWIE, my priority right now is Rio and the family.’

Kate’s shock revelation comes after the 26-year-old previously confirmed she was turning her back on TOWIE to spend more time with her Manchester United beau and his three children Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and Tia, six.

Despite leaving behind the dramz of Essex, after getting together with former England player, Rio – the blonde beauty has grabbed even more headlines than she did on the ITVBe show.

‘Kate left TOWIE because she wanted to be away from the limelight,’ an insider also told the publication.

‘But interest continued to be sky high and she struggled to visit the gym and go on holiday in peace.

‘She hopes having no links with brands and no longer being on TV will help give her the quiet life she longs for with her new family.’

The famous pair were first linked back in December 2016, but Rio only just shared the first ever snap of the duo last month as Kate joined his family at Blanco Beach Club in Portugal.

Taking to his Instagram account, Rio posted a snap of his entire family with girlfriend, Kate beaming right in the middle.

Next to the sweet shot, the footballer told his 2.4million followers: ‘Decent day with the fam’, alongside a heart emoji – which made us all go ‘N’awww’.

Just a few days later, Kate then uploaded her own photo cuddling Rio’s youngest daughter Tia, which she captioned: ‘The girlies & one sleepy [little girl]’.

AW! Good luck to these two as they start their new chapter together.