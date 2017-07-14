The former reality star has shared a heart-warming message with her followers

TOWIE‘s Kate Wright has paid tribute to Rio Ferdinand‘s mum after she tragically passed away on Thursday (13th July).

Football star, Rio was left devastated after his mother, Janice St Fort died at just 58 following an ongoing battle with cancer.

And now his new girlfriend Kate has showed her support for the former Manchester United player, by sharing an emotional tribute to Janice with her 658k followers.

The former reality star posted the heartbreaking picture which read: ‘Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed,’ next to the poignant caption: ‘She’s Royal’.

She's Royal 🙏🏻💜 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Jul 13, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

And fans were quick to send their condolences with one writing: ‘God bless Glad that you are around to support them all’.

Another said: ‘Heart wrenching! That poor family! Look after each other…… love wins’.

While a third added: ‘Thinking of Rio and the children at this extremely sad time. Stay strong for them Kate.’

Following Janice’s tragic death, a statement was issued by Rio, his brother Anton and the rest of the family which described her as a ‘devoted mother’ and ‘an inspiration’.

It read: ‘We are heartbroken to announce that our amazing mum Janice passed away today after an ongoing battle with cancer.

‘She was an inspiration to us all and was loved by everyone who knew her. She died at Guy’s Cancer Unit, London Bridge Hospital, with her loving husband Peter and us, her four children, at her bedside.

‘She was a devoted mother to us all, and she was the most incredible grandmother to our children.

‘The whole family are devastated. Our mum was the centre and the heart of our family and has supported us all through many difficult times, always with a smile on her face. Her strength and courage, as well as her great sense of humour and immense kindness, were never-ending.

‘We would like to thank all the staff at Guy’s Cancer Unit for looking after our mum so well during her illness especially Marta and Joanna as well as everyone who has sent kind wishes to us all during this difficult time.’

Thirty-eight-year-old, Rio has recently been spotted out with Essex lady, Kate for the first time after keeping their relationship under wraps since the beginning of the year.

The former football player – who has three sons – tragically lost his wife to breast cancer in 2015 when she was only 34-years-old and recently opened up about his loss in powerful documentary ‘Being Mum and Dad’.

Sending our love to the whole family at this truly heartbreaking time.