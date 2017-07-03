TOWIE’s Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand FINALLY go public following rumoured romance

We've been waiting a long time for this!

After months and MONTHS of speculation – TOWIE star, Kate Wright and footie player, Rio Ferdinand have finally put us out of our misery by seemingly confirming their romance.

YAAAY!

Rumours began swirling all the way back in January – yes, it’s really been that long – when they both spent New Year’s Eve in Dubai and are said to have enjoyed a series of dates in the UK when they got back.

Since then, Kate announced she was quitting the ITVBe show which made her famous – reportedly to get away from ex Dan Edgar and focus on other projects.

But after trying to keep her rumoured new relationship as secret as possible, now it looks like the reality star has decided to go public with Rio as the pair were spotted getting cosy on a romantic dinner date in London.

The 25-year-old Essex lady and the Manchester United star were all smiles as they ate al fresco together while enjoying the summer sun.

In the cute snap obtained by The Sun, Kate can be seen laughing at her rumoured other half while Rio sips on a beer, with the duo looking every bit the picture perfect couple dressed in matching black outfits. Aww!

Cocktail time 🍹 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Jun 28, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

Although neither stars are yet to confirm they’re actually dating, Rio was recently spotted leaving the blonde bombshell’s flat in Essex with a pile of clothes in his arms. Hmm…

This would be Rio’s first relationship since his wife, Rebecca Ellison tragically died of breast cancer in 2015.

The couple had three children together — daughter Tia, six, and sons Tate, eight, and Lorenz, ten.

While Kate formerly dated fellow TOWIE co-star Dan, with viewers watching their turbulent relationship break down on the show in November last year.

Well, we’re glad Kate and Rio are happy and we can’t wait to see their relationship blossom!