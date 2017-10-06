Ooops! TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger suffers MAJOR make-up fail

The Essex beauty had a bit of a beauty blunder

TOWIE star, Lauren Goodger usually prides herself on her flawless makeup and glam wardrobe.

But the Essex lady suffered a bit of a beauty mishap on Thursday evening as she enjoyed a night out with her pals.

Stepping out in a figure-hugging black jumpsuit, the reality star oozed confidence as she arrived at the miPic App pop-up shop launch in London.

But while we love Lauren’s all-black ensemble, the star seemed to be sporting a foundation colour that was a few shades lighter than the rest of her tanned body. (We’ve all been there, right?)

While her paler complexion could have been highlighted by the flash of the cameras, maybe Lauren was just excited to use her own brand of fake tan – which she showed off to her Instagram followers before the event.

Sharing a video after applying her ‘Lauren’s Gold Official’ tanning product, she captioned the clip: ‘Literally the best tan I’ve ever done @laurensgoldofficial it smells like baby powder which I personally chose!

‘Can’t wait for you to try this.. you’ll be so pleased! Also I did my self tan with my @bronzieuk mitt and it’s so easy for application!!!’

The star added: ‘Can’t wait to be all bronzed and fresh tomorrow!!! #laurensgold #faketan#spraytan #selftan #the #best #in#essex.’

This comes after it was reported that Lauren – who recently split up with her jailbird boyfriend, Joey Morrison – has given herself three months to find a new man.

A source recently told Closer that ‘a light went on in [Lauren’s] head after her birthday. She realised that unless she stops all contact with Joey she’s never going to get her fairy-tale ending of marriage and kids’. The insider then explained: ‘Lauren always thought she’s be married with two kids by the time she was 31, so to still be single with not even a glimmer of a settled future has made her panic’. Before adding: ‘She’s given herself a three-month time frame and hopes to find a new man and possibly a “baby daddy”.’

Eeeek! Better get looking, Lauren!