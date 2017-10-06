Ooops! TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger suffers MAJOR make-up fail

The Essex beauty had a bit of a beauty blunder

TOWIE star, Lauren Goodger usually prides herself on her flawless makeup and glam wardrobe.

But the Essex lady suffered a bit of a beauty mishap on Thursday evening as she enjoyed a night out with her pals.

Stepping out in a figure-hugging black jumpsuit, the reality star oozed confidence as she arrived at the miPic App pop-up shop launch in London.

But while we love Lauren’s all-black ensemble, the star seemed to be sporting a foundation colour that was a few shades lighter than the rest of her tanned body. (We’ve all been there, right?)

Lauren suffered a beauty mishap on Thursday evening [Photo by Stephen Coke/REX/Shutterstock]

While her paler complexion could have been highlighted by the flash of the cameras, maybe Lauren was just excited to use her own brand of fake tan – which she showed off to her Instagram followers before the event.

Sharing a video after applying her ‘Lauren’s Gold Official’ tanning product, she captioned the clip: ‘Literally the best tan I’ve ever done @laurensgoldofficial it smells like baby powder which I personally chose!

‘Can’t wait for you to try this.. you’ll be so pleased! Also I did my self tan with my @bronzieuk mitt and it’s so easy for application!!!’

The star added: ‘Can’t wait to be all bronzed and fresh tomorrow!!! #laurensgold #faketan#spraytan #selftan #the #best #in#essex.’

This comes after it was reported that Lauren – who recently split up with her jailbird boyfriend, Joey Morrison – has given herself three months to find a new man.

A source recently told Closer that ‘a light went on in [Lauren’s] head after her birthday. She realised that unless she stops all contact with Joey she’s never going to get her fairy-tale ending of marriage and kids’.

The insider then explained: ‘Lauren always thought she’s be married with two kids by the time she was 31, so to still be single with not even a glimmer of a settled future has made her panic’.

Before adding: ‘She’s given herself a three-month time frame and hopes to find a new man and possibly a “baby daddy”.’

Eeeek! Better get looking, Lauren!