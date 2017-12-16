Going to the dark side...

Lauren Goodger has had a few image overhauls throughout the years – but none have been quite as shocking as her latest attempt to transform herself.

The TOWIE star stunned fans after revealing a dramatic makeover on Instagram, unveiling brand new hair after spending hours in the salon dyeing her usually blonde tresses a very dark shade of brown.

Sharing two images on Insta, Lauren seemed delighted with her new look, joking that she has now gone to ‘the dark side’.

She said: ‘So spent my day going to the dark side 👽🖤 Big thank you @hsnuzun and @inanchlondon we had a giggle.’

She added: ‘I was having heart attack but i LOVE it feels unreal #scroll #2pics i cant wait to take more pics’.

Fans immediately reacted to the post, with many complimenting the 31-year-old and gushing over how much her darker ‘do suits her.

‘Wow you look so different you look stunning,’ commented one.

While another added: ‘So much nicer , looks classy xx’, and another gushed, ‘I love your hair dark 😍 It definitely suit you x’.

Lauren’s new look may be an attempt for her to start fresh after ditching her jailbird boyfriend, Joey Morrisson.

While they may no longer be a couple, Lauren did recently admit that she still speaks with her former beau and is still close to his family.

‘I’m still mates with Joey and his family and I see them all the time,’ she told Closer magazine. ‘There’s no bad blood,’ she added.

Lauren has had more than her fair share of heartbreak, having split from fiancé Mark Wright in 2012 after a turbulent on-off relationship that lasted 10 years, then dating businessman Jake McLean on and off for four years.

But now, she’s vowing to let her hair down and has made it clear that she’s not going to be rushing into a relationship with the wrong boy.

She said: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever been single at Christmas before. But I’m always busy with my social life, whether I’m single or not.’

‘I just want to have fun, bad boys can kiss my booty.’

You tell ’em, Lauren!