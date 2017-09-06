Are these two the next Essex power couple?

After reportedly hooking up in sunny Marbella, it looks like it wasn’t just a holiday romance for TOWIE stars Jon Clark and Lauren Pope as the pair seem to have confirmed their romance back in Blighty.

The hot new couple got tongues wagging when they were spotted kissing by the pool while filming for the new series of the ITVBe show.

But now after weeks of rumours, it looks like the Essex pair have finally gone public their romance by cosying up for a sweet Instagram photo on Jon’s birthday.

Which is basically the equivalent of a relationship these days, right?

Sharing a picture of the pair side by side at the Radio Rooftop Bar in London 34-year-old Lauren revealed she even has a nickname for her new beau, writing: ‘Happy Birthday Baz! @jbclark_’.

Happy Birthday Baz! @jbclark_ 😜🎂🎉🎁 A post shared by LAUREN POPE (@laurenpopey) on Sep 6, 2017 at 3:03am PDT

And Love Island star Jon clearly appreciated the cute message as he quickly replied to the reality beauty thanking her with a love heart emoji. Awww.

Fans were quick to speculate whether this meant the pair were officially an item, with one writing: ‘You two look good together. Nice couple’.

While another said: ‘Please say you to are a couple he needs a good women with him and he is a diamond bloke for you Lauren’.

Both stars have kept pretty quiet about the rumoured romance, but Lauren – who also enjoyed a fling with TOWIE co-star Dan Edgar – is said to have ‘fallen’ for 27-year-old Jon and the pair have been enjoying ‘intimate’ dates together.

‘Lauren and Jon have been enjoying each other’s company in Essex and Marbella,’ an insider told The Sun. ‘They’ve gone on several dinner dates and have grown close during filming’.

The source added: ‘The rest of the cast think they’re really well suited and even Jon’s brotherapproves of their blossoming relationship.’

But there’s one lady who definitely isn’t impressed with Essex’s latest power couple, and that’s Jon’s ex and former Love Island star Chloe Crowhurst.

At a recent party Chloe wished DJ Lauren ‘good luck,’ before telling The Sun: ‘It’s not real and it’s not going to last.

‘I won’t be watching TOWIE, as it’s not real.’

Ouch! Well we definitely WILL be watching TOWIE to find out how this shock romance plays out…