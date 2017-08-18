The Essex star is NOT happy with LM...

Things heated up on Instagram on Thursday evening when TOWIE star, Georgia Kousoulou slammed Little Mix after they ‘mocked’ an advert she appeared in.

The Essex girl faced a bit of criticism for the ‘Everything Five Pounds’ TV ad which sees her wearing a load of clothes — everything from ripped jeans to yoga gear — and boasting that they’re just a fiver.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

And it appears that LM lady Leigh-Anne Pinnock was a fan of her work, as she took to Little Mix’s official Instagram page to share her own version of the bargain-hunting promo.

Looking relaxed in a cream hoodie, sunglasses and her hair in a messy bun, the X Factor star recreated the advert in a restaurant first holding up a packet of butter and saying: ‘This pack of butter? Five pounds.’

Continuing the joke, she then heads over to a jar of cookies and quips: ‘This jar of cookies? Five pounds.’

Before mimicking the TOWIE star’s yoga impression and announcing: ‘Yoga lessons? Five pounds.’

That's right, you guessed it.. A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on Jul 22, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

But perhaps unsurprisingly, the video didn’t go down too well Georgia who’s now slammed the band – which also includes Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall – saying she’s ‘shocked’ and ‘upset’ by the clip.

More: TOWIE’s Chloe Sims reveals her friendship with Pete Wicks is OVER as she hits out at rekindled romance with Megan McKenna

‘I’m shocked and upset to see you have used your social media to made a video mocking the advert I did,’ she commented underneath the post.

‘I’m honestly shocked to see this… I have always been a fan of Little Mix & part of that is because you always talk about ‘empowering women’ not mocking them & bringing them down.

‘You are the last group of girls I would have ever imagined mocking a girl for trying to make a living.’

Following Georgia’s comment, loads of followers flooded the post to share their own views on the video.

‘I love Little Mix… but this is a bit harsh’, said one fan and another added: ‘Just disgusting taking the p*** out of other women’.

While a third stuck up for the Power singers insisting ‘they never meant it maliciously’.

Twenty-six-year-old Georgia – who’s dating co-star Tommy Mallett – then continued to comment on the post, replying to one fan saying the clip had ‘really upset her’ and she ‘took it personally’.

When another LM fan tried to defend the stars she blasted: ‘So because the advert was FUNNY which it was supposed to be, someone with a MASSIVE following is allowed to take the p**s out of me doing it?’

Before finally adding: ‘I’m not going to say any more guys but you should never do something ‘funny’ on someone else’s behalf. Girl power is what they believe in. This AINT girl power’.

Let us know your thoughts @Celebsnow!