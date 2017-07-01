Who could forget these faces?!

Can you believe that our fave Essex reality show, TOWIE has been going for 20 whole series? There’ve been a lot of stars who’ve disappeared into obscurity since it started, but where are they now?

Leah Wright

Then: Mark Wright’s cousin wasn’t scared to get stuck into the drama on TOWIE. She got married to Chris Taylor on the show, then accused cousin Jessica and aunt Carol of ‘ruining’ her big day. Gulp. Now: Leah owns a hair extension firm called Signature Locks. Which is handy for those Essex girls, because they love a weave or two. She’s also got three kids, including daughter Aurelia.

‘Little’ Chris Drake

Then: Little Chris was best mates with TOWIE lothario Mario Falcone until they had an almighty row. He lasted from series four to series 10 on the show. Now: Chris is the director of All Star Entertainment, which manages personal appearances for reality stars like Scotty T. Chris also starred on Couples Come Dine With Me with his girlfriend Rossella Castellana.

George and Dino Georgiades Then: The Cypriot-Italian twins were basically Gemma Collins’ bitches (there’s no two ways about it) during series three and four. But the hunks didn’t really seem to mind that much and stripped off whenever she commanded them to. Well, with those bodies… Now: The twins are busy touting protein shakes on Instagram after going into the fitness business. Classic.

Charlie Sims

Then: Ferne McCann’s ex-boyfriend was caught in the middle of a lot of arguments between Ferne and his sister Chloe. You could practically sense his relief after he quit the show.

Now: Charlie’s been hanging out with boxing ace Anthony Joshua and lots of other beefy boxer types on Instagram. That’s because he’s a sports agent these days. Nice!

Ricky Rayment Then: Jessica Wright’s long-suffering boyfriend was on the show until 2015. In that time, he endured many an awkward family dinner with the Wright clan (and even attempted a rap career. Cringe). Now: After Jess, keen angler Ricky reeled in Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson, but they split in 2016. He’s also currently starring in reality telly megafilm Dangerous Game, alongside Calum Best and Alex Reid. That we have to see. Oh, and he’s been fishing a lot, too.

Georgina Dorsett Then: Georgina was on TOWIE in series four and five, but was axed after claims she was ‘boring’. She then moved to Manchester to be with her footballer boyfriend Tom Cleverley. Now: Georgina’s become a full-time WAG, marrying Tom in 2015. They’ve got two children, Nevaeh, four, and Albie, one. Aww.

Abi Clarke Then: BFFs with Jasmin Walia, Abi appeared on three series of TOWIE. She went on a fishing date with Tom Pearce while on the show. Romantic… Now: We spotted Abi on Couples Come Dine With Me while she was dating footballer Rob Davies, but they later split. Abi admitted that she took all the furniture from their flat when he threw her out – aside from a sheet their dog had weed on! She’s since revealed that she’s had a bum lift too.

Frank Major Then: Remember the furore over Frank? When Ferne McCann introduced him as her new flame, she’d only just split up with Charlie Sims. He only appeared in a few episodes and also wore a banana costume with aplomb. Now: Frank’s busy being a lad on Twitter, talking about football and labelling the girls on Love Island all sorts of horrible names. Tone it down, mate. He’s also bestest buds with Jack Tweed, the late Jade Goody’s widower.

Kirk Norcross

Then: Kirk was a series original, dating Amy Childs and Lauren Pope while he was on the show. His dad Mick owned Sugar Hut – and it wouldn’t be TOWIE without Sugar Hut, would it now? Now: Kirk’s been on Celebrity Big Brother and Ex On The Beach and has also had two kids with two different women. Plus, there was that X-rated video. He said: ‘I’m probably most famous for masturbating and smoking simultaneously on the internet.’ Those are his words…

Words: Rosie Gizauskas