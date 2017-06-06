Love Island drama! TOWIE stars BLAST Jon Clark’s ex Chloe Crowhurst as she couples up with Kem Cetinay

Kem and Chloe aren't going down too well with the rest of Essex...

This series of Love Island has been on for all of 24 hours and it’s already causing major online drama.

New couple Amber Davies and Harley Judge may be making waves in the villa due to their very cheeky snog during Monday night’s launch show, but it’s blonde bombshell Chloe Crowhurst that us folk at home just can’t stop talking about.

Unless you’ve not been on your phone for the past week, you’ll know that the Essex girl may or may not have been dating TOWIE star, Jon Clark before she went into the villa.

Now, while Chloe has denied unexpectedly ditching Jon, he claimed that the model had been living with him for six months before jetting off to Majorca without so much as a text. Awks.

Well, in ANOTHER Love Island plot twist, last night’s show saw Chloe pair up with fellow Essex lad Kem Cetinay, despite the fact she’s already dated his ‘best mate’.

When Kem walked into the garden, Chloe told Caroline Flack: ‘I dated his best mate. But to be fair, it wasn’t really dating. It was a bit of dinner, that was it really. Put the past in the past.’

Ignoring her reluctance, Kem then admitted he had a crush on the blonde and the pair became the latest Island couple.



But this didn’t go down too well with ITV2 viewers and it seemed to rile up a few familiar faces who came out in full force to blast the new pair.

And it was TOWIE‘s very own Liam Gatsby who took to Twitter first to slam the pair in a series of messages.

One of the scathing Tweets read: ‘So he would date his best mates ex? Two snakes in a pod #loveisland’.

And another said: ‘“Love island” should change its name to “F*** ya BF off for fame island.”‘

Before the star went on to post a photo of two snakes labelled Chloe and Kem. Ouch!

Jon’s brother and fellow TOWIE star, Chris Clark also threw shade at the seemingly unpopular duo as he Tweeted before the show: ‘Love Island tonight! Going to be interesting’, followed by a load of snake emojis.

And he wasn’t done there as while tuning in, the reality star went on to say: ‘Oi I can’t believe what I’m watching. I’m honestly shocked #LoveIsland.’

And they weren’t the only ones, as Love Island’s very own Zara Holland and Cally Jane Beech also took to social media to blast the couple as well as a load of others.

Yikes! Can these two win around the viewers? We’ll have to wait and see…