AWKS! TOWIE love rivals turn up on the red carpet wearing the SAME outfit

Oh dear!

Stay calm everyone, because TOWIE is BACK and we could not be more excited…

In preparation for the new series on Sunday 25th March, our fave Essex stars took to the red carpet on Monday for the glitzy launch night.

The likes of James ‘Arg’ Argent, Pete Wicks and Lauren Pope all put on their best party outfits to celebrate season 22 of the ITVBe show at Essex hotspot Sheesh restaurant.

But all eyes were on blonde beauty Amber Turner as she turned up wearing the EXACT same thing as love rival Clelia Theodouru. Eeeek!

Yup, the 24-year-old awkwardly rocked up to the bash in an identical white jumpsuit as the TOWIE newbie.

While Amber styled hers with a nude bag and delicate necklace, Clelia wore a lacy bra under the outfit along with some black platforms. Take a look for yourselves…

The cringe-worthy moment is made even more awkward after recent reports that the two reality stars have been caught in a love triangle with Essex’s resident Lothario Dan Edgar.

So, unsurprisingly the ladies were keen to keep out of each other’s way, as a source told The Sun: ‘They stood as far away from each other in the official cast line up when they first arrived and afterwards did everything they could to avoid each other.

‘It was so awkward, everyone was talking about it. At one point, Amber was dancing on the stage and Clelia sat down at the back of the room and glared at her.’

While Amber was in an on/off romance with Dan during last series, she was allegedly ‘left in tears’ during filming in Barcelona when her co-stars revealed Dan had been dating newbie Clelia.

‘Amber’s done with Dan’s behaviour and wants to get the last word in’, a source told The Sun.

‘She’s planning to speak to him face to face when she gets back to Essex.’

While another insider told the publication: ‘Amber feels completely humiliated by Dan and her betrayed by her friends on the show. Everyone knew that Dan and Clelia had been sleeping together for a while and she was the last to know.

‘When they told Amber she was so upset and had a huge meltdown in front of everyone.’

Eeeek! It looks like we’ll have to wait until the weekend to see what happened…