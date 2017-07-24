The reality star has well and truly melted our hearts

Former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh made her first public appearance with new boyfriend, Ryan Thomas at Wimbledom just a couple of weeks ago.

But now the reality star has FINALLY declared her love for her Coronation Street beau in the form of an adorable selfie of the pair in Ibiza.

Ryan reportedly spent the weekend at his brother’s stag-do on the island, but took some time away from his mates to enjoy a night out with his beautiful girlfriend.

And the 25-year-old gave fans a sneak peak into their romantic evening by sharing a sweet snap with the Corrie star alongside a heart emoji.

Posing in a lace-up red bikini, Luce looks stunning as she smiles up at the camera while 33-year-old Ryan can’t take his eyes off his other half.

And it didn’t take long for the star’s 1.2millin followers to comment on the cute snap, with one gushing: ‘So much love for this picture. The happiness is oozing out of you, girl!’.

Another replied: ‘Omg perfect u look amazing together I’m so happy for you both 2 beautiful ppl xxx’.

While a third added: ‘Oh my word, what a beautiful couple you make @lucymeck1 @ryanthomas84 xx’.

Rumours that the pair have been dating started swirling a few months ago when they shared some photographs from a VERY similar hotel…

And after being caught kissing at London City Airport returning from a holiday in Greece, Lucy recently admitted that she’s having a good time with the soap actor.

‘It’s no secret that we’ve been on holiday together and I’ve had a really lovely time. Life’s good,’ she told Fabulous magazine last week.

Ryan already has a seven-year-old daughter, Scarlett from his previous relationship with Corrie co-star Tina O’Brien – and also has some famous brothers in the form of Emmerdale star Adam Thomas and former Love Island finalist Scott Thomas.

Well, let’s hope this is the first of MANY loved-up shots of these two.