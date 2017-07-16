The Only Way Is Essex star has spoken out for the first time about her romance with Ryan

TOWIE star, Lucy Mecklenburgh‘s love life has been under A LOT of speculation lately.

Following the break-down of her public relationships with the likes of Essex co-star Mario Falcone and gymnast Louis Smith, the brunette beauty has been keeping her new boyfriend on the down low.

But after weeks of rumours, the star has FINALLY come clean about her blossoming romance with Coronation Street‘s, Ryan Thomas.

The stupidly attractive pair made their first public appearance over the weekend as they were spotted enjoying a day out at Wimbledon.

In the recent photos, the stars were seen arriving wearing matching white outfits as 33-year-old Ryan sipped a cup of Pimms with a big grin on his face.

Lucy then posted an adorable snap of her holding the hunky soap star’s hand with the caption: ‘Wimbledon’.

How sweet is that?!

And after being caught kissing at London City Airport returning from a holiday in Greece last week, Lucy has now spoken out about her new man – and it seems she’s still keeping her cards close to her chest.

‘It’s no secret that we’ve been on holiday together, and I’ve had a really lovely time,’ the reality star told The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine.

Before adding: ‘Life’s good. It’s really early days. If it’s OK with you, I’d like to leave it at that.’ Hmm…

Explaining her decision to keep the details of her private life, well… private, Lucy added: ‘I was put on national television two weeks into being 19 years old. When I was hurt, it all played out on camera and it was really tough.

‘I grew up and learned these horrible lessons that all girls and guys do – but on TV with millions of people judging. Now, I want to keep more close to me. That’s how I want to do it.’

The new celeb couple reportedly hit it off when they both took part in Bear Grylls’ Celebrity Island, where they’re said to have found a ‘mutual attraction’.