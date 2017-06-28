Former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh goes public with THIS famous face!

Aww, looks like love is in the air!

Since leaving TOWIE Lucy Mecklenburgh’s business has been going from strength to strength, but sadly her love life has been a little rocky.

Since her engagement to TOWIE co-star, Mario Falcone – which he recently revealed was a show engagement, Eek! – the fitness guru was dating but had yet to find ‘the one’.

The reality star previously dated gymnast Louis Smith for 14 months but sadly they parted ways.

And earlier this year Lucy dated handyman Nathan Sharpe after he did the tiling in her bathroom, but after a brief romance the pair split.

But now it seems as though things could be looking up for the Essex beauty!

After weeks of rumours it looks as though Lucy has found love with none other than Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas.

The pair have been posting a string of gorgeous pictures to Instagram of them sunning themselves in Greece and, although there has been no photos of them together, it seems as though fans have them rumbled.

Hello paradise 😍☀️🙊🍾 @canavesoia #santorini #oia #canavesoia #travel #greece #greekislands #hottub #champagne A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on Jun 22, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

After Lucy posted this seriously enviable pic one follower commented: ‘Ryan T with ya?’

Ryan then uploaded a pool shot which sent fans into a frenzy one said: ‘That confirms the relationship with @lucymeck1 then’

Another added: ‘Why don’t you and @lucymeck1 just take a picture together!!!’

A third said: ‘He’s so with lucy Meck’

Morning! A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84) on Jun 24, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

And it seems as though their suspicions could be right, as Lucy and Ryan were pictured together at an airport in Greece this week. Aww!

Reports claimed that the couple got close whilst filming Bear Grylls’ survival show together.

Although they haven’t confirmed anything, we wish the pair all the best with their budding romance!

