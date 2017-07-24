The Essex lady has shared a photo KISSING her latest romance

After her bitter break-up with ex James ‘Arg’ Argent, now it looks like TOWIE‘s Lydia Bright has finally moved on.



And to prove just how loved-up she is, the star has even confirmed her new romance with a cheeky snap of her man… Eeek!

The 27-year-old – who dated Arg on and off for over a decade before finally splitting in summer 2016 – hinted she was dating someone special last month, but has now confirmed the news to her 859k followers.

Keeping her man’s identity firmly out of shot, the fashionista can be seen with her back to the camera, sharing a kiss with her new beau in between balloons.

Declaring it was her BF’s 31st birthday, Lydia captioned the shot: ‘Sunday fun day with all my favourite people. Happy birthday my [love].’ Ooo la la.

Sunday funday with all my favourite people. Happy birthday my 💙 A post shared by Lydia Rose Bright (@lydiabright) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

Obviously fans were quick to speculate over the mystery man as one wrote: ‘You sure kept this quiet!!! #lovethelove You deserve all the happiness in the world!!’

Another gushed: ‘You deserve all the happiness in the world! So happy for you @lydiabright’.

Even TOWIE co-star and pal, Lauren Goodger chimed in, commenting: ‘I asked you other day who ya seeing now hahaha you kept that quiet babes ! Glad your happy love’.

So is Lyd’s newest squeeze? Well, although his face is covered, the intricate tattoo on his right forearm has revealed the man’s identity as hunky car garage owner, Lee Cronin.

The sweet snap comes after Lucy Mecklenburgh‘s pal revealed she was over her ex, recently telling OK! magazine: ‘I’m dating and I am seeing someone at the moment but it’s nothing too serious.’

‘I have met someone…it’s still early days,’ she added.

Aw! We can’t WAIT to see more loved-up snaps of these two…