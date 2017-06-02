Reunited? TOWIE’s Lydia Bright ‘back in touch’ with ex James ‘Arg’ Argent after QUITTING reality show

Could these two be heading for another reunion?

If there’s one TOWIE couple we’ve always been routing for it’s Lydia Bright and James ‘Arg’ Argent.

Right from the off, these Essex favourites have been through a lot together – cheating, addiction and even a pig – and we feel like we’ve been there every step of the way.

But after Lydia finally broke with her ex for good before that EPIC fight in Mallorca, it looked like any chance of a reconciliation between these two was totally off the cards.

Especially after reports surfaced that Lydia had quit the show down to Arg’s potential comeback following his stint in rehab.

Way to break our hearts, guys…

But now that the dust has settled on their fiery relationship, it looks the former flames could be on good terms again after it’s been reported that they’re actually back in touch.

‘Lydia and Arg are back in touch and talking again,’ a source told The Sun Online.

‘There’s nothing romantic going on right now, but who knows, in the future it might lead to something else again.’

And it seems like their time apart has done them good as the source continued: ‘They’ve been in each other’s lives for so long and Lydia is very proud of him. Arg did so well in Thailand and is feeling the best he’s ever felt. Lydia’s got a lot of exciting new projects coming up – it’s a great time for both of them and they’re very happy for each other.’

Before adding: ‘No one was surprised when they re-connected.’ Eeek!



Arg has recently been seeking help for his addiction issues in rehab and is looking healthier than ever having shed a load of weight. I'm a real life #goodfella hahahahaha I hope my date is ready! 😜 A post shared by James "Arg" Argent (@real_arg) on May 31, 2017 at 4:49am PDT The 29-year-old hasn’t appeared on the popular ITVBe show since he flew to a Thai rehabilitation centre in January this year, but it looks like he could soon be on his way back… Meanwhile it’s been confirmed that Lydia – who’s about to release her debut book – is focusing on other exciting ventures as she takes a break from filming the show.

Well, we hope these two can finally get to a happy place!