Someone’s been doing their squats…

Former TOWIE star Lydia Bright wowed her Insta-followers this morning when she posted a cheeky holiday snap, leaving little to the imagination.

The pic shows Lydia living it up in Ibiza and posing by the pool in a barely-there black swimsuit.

The 27 year-old’s un-ignorable booty sent fans into a heart-eye-emoji comment frenzy, with dozens of them complimenting her peachy asset.

One fan wrote: ‘Wow how perfect is your bod Lydia!?’

While another’s day had clearly made by the Essex babe’s cheeky display: ‘What a day…’

The look of love ❤️ #Ibiza #OceanBeach #Sisters A post shared by Lydia Rose Bright (@lydiabright) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:30am PDT

The sexy snap is just one in a string of poolside party posts Lydia has been sharing while in Ibiza this week.

The blonde bombshell posed in a gorg black, crotchet bikini paired with sunglasses and tousled beach hair. Lyd, your summer style is on point.

🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜 #ushuaia #Ibiza Bikini @thelittlecrabb A post shared by Lydia Rose Bright (@lydiabright) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:11am PDT

Lydia is clearly living life to the full after quitting TOWIE earlier this year to avoid yet ANOTHER dramatic storyline with ex James ‘Arg’ Argent.

An insider said: ‘Lydia’s loved being on TOWIE despite the stresses it’s caused in her personal life, particularly when it comes to Arg.’

Good on ya Lydia – although the nightmare Arg and Lydia TOWIE saga does make great TV.

Fans of Arg have also been taking to Instagram this week to congratulate the considerably slimmer Essex lad on his recent weight loss.

‘You’ve done so well!’ one fan said.

Some fans even encouraged Arg to make an appearance on everyone’s all time fave show of the moment, writing: ‘Get yerself in Love Island 2018!!!’

Great idea, we hope we’ll be seeing Argy boy making an appearance in the villa one day!

Words: Caitlin Elliott