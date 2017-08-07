The Essex stars were snapped flying to their favourite holiday destination

It’s been a long few months without the TOWIE boys and girls causing all kinds of dramz in Essex.

But with summer season upon us, our favourite reality stars from the home county are back with a bang as they all headed out to Marbella over the weekend to start filming again.

Show favourites Megan McKenna, Gemma Collins, and Chloe Sims were joined by returning cast mates Mario Falcone and Lauren Pope as they all made their way into Gatwick airport.

And newbie, Amber Turner was one of the first to share a cheeky snap with BFF Megan as the pair prepared for their flight looking VERY glamorous.

Let's goooo ✈️❤️ @megan_mckenna_ #marbella A post shared by A M B E R 👑 (@amberturnerx) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

And Ex On The Beach star Megan wasn’t far behind as she was quick to post a selfie after touching down in Spain.

Posing with boyfriend Pete Wicks and mates, Amber and James ‘Arg’ Argent (and a load of cocktails) the 24-year-old captioned the shot: ‘First night in Marbs! Love you @amberturnerx @real_arg @p_wicks01’.

First night in Marbs! Love you @amberturnerx @real_arg @p_wicks01 ❤️🍸 A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) on Aug 6, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Following suit, Essex OG and all round TOWIE legend Gemma Collins also shared a sunbathing selfie with her 427k followers, captioning the sunny photo ‘And relax’.

Although we’re not sure Gem and best pal Bobby Norris are going to be relaxing very much if ITVBe bosses have anything to do with it…

And relax 🙌🏻 A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Aug 6, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

But it’s not just our reality faves who’ll be residing in Marbella for a few weeks, as Georgia Kousoulou has also revealed two of her pals will be joining the cast in the form of Ruby Lacey and Maddie Hooper.

‘It just made sense for me to bring on a couple of friends as at the moment as there’s only me, Amber [Dowding] and Chloe [Sims] in our group, as three of the girls have left this year,’ she told the Daily Star.

Before adding: ‘It just was good timing and they’re going to be really good cast members.

‘They know a lot of the cast anyway so they’ll fit in perfectly… plus they’re hot.’

We have a feeling these girls are going to be VERY popular with the Essex lads.

Despite the series start date not being confirmed just yet, the show will begin again in September – find out everything you need to know about the new cast HERE.