‘She did it for fame!’ TOWIE’s Mario Falcone BLASTS Amber Turner over Jamie Reed cheating drama

Will the TOWIE drama ever stop? We hope not...

TOWIE may have left our telly screens over a month ago, but that doesn’t mean we have to stop talking about it, right?

Well, Essex veteran and former Lothario, Mario Falcone certainly hasn’t as he’s gone on an EPIC rant about Amber Turner – and it’s pretty harsh!

Now, if you already forgotten what went down during the VERY dramatic series, let’s refresh your memories.

Other than Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks‘ fiery break up, it was new girl Amber T who was at the centre of all the dramz after she dumped boyfriend of four years Jamie Reed and swiftly began getting with ladies man, Dan Edgar. Awks…

But while we’re all patiently – or not so patiently – waiting for the next series so we can finally find out what happened next with the controversial star, now Mario has warned viewers they will see the ‘truth’ about Amber when it airs later this year.

Yikes! The 29-year-old then went on to brand the blonde bombshell’s behaviour ‘disgusting’ after claiming she only broke up with the ex for a storyline.

‘Amber Turner…there’s no history between us, I just don’t like her,’ Mario told The Sun.

‘The way in which she ditched her boyfriend to be on TOWIE, which is the truth, and lie about it and say they have troubles just to be famous and be in the public eye is disgusting.

‘Fans have longed her off and she deserves everything she gets.’

Before adding: ‘You’ll see it all next series, she’ll jump to someone else to keep herself as a storyline.’

Blimey! Don’t hold back…

Following her breakup with Jamie, Amber’s fling with Dan came to an end just one month after they first got together in Tenerife.

And after initially denying she’d cheated on her boyfriend on holiday, the TOWIE newbie finally came clean and told Jamie the truth – which didn’t end very well…

Amber’s yet to reply to Mario’s comments, but by the looks of her social media she’s probably too busy enjoying herself on holiday in Greece to care.