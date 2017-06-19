Congrats! TOWIE’s Mario Falcone is ENGAGED – and he proposed in the CUTEST way

Amazing news for the Essex star!

TAGS:

TOWIE hunk, Mario Falcone has gone a broken hearts everywhere as he revealed he’s engaged to girlfriend Becky Miesner after a VERY romantic proposal.

Yup, the Essex Lothario who spent most of his time on the ITVBe show flirting with the ladies of Brentwood, is getting married!

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News 

Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, the reality star shared a sweet snap with his 897k followers showing him down on one knee, holding out a ring with a beautiful sweeping Santorini coast behind them.

More: Look away, James ‘Arg’ Argent! TOWIE’s Lydia Bright confirms she’s moved on with a mystery man

Mario captioned the shot: ‘She said yes!’, while make-up artist, Becky can been seen clutching her chest as she gazes down in shock.

She said YES!! Very very happy and lucky ❤💍

A post shared by Mario Falcone (@mario_falcone17) on

N’awww. The star then followed the announcement up with another shot of the pair drinking champagne with Becky’s (GIANT) ring taking centre stage, along with the caption ‘Perfect’.

Perfect ❤🥂💍

A post shared by Mario Falcone (@mario_falcone17) on

And Mario’s loyal followers were clearly excited by the news as loads took to Instagram to comment on the pic.

One wrote: ‘Congratulations mario hope she makes u happy xx,’ while another said: Hooray congrats to you both.’

A third agreed: ‘Love love love. Congratulations to you both beautiful couple’.

The loved-up pair have known each other for around ten years, however they only started dating last summer and have been pretty much smitten ever since – with Becky even moving into Mario’s flat in October.

And the proposal shouldn’t have come as too much of a surprise to the future Mrs Falcone as Mario had recently been gushing about making Becky his wife.

‘I think I knew from the first moment we started going out,’ the 29-year-old told OK magazine a few months ago.

‘It’s just easy. We don’t argue. Becky has her own businesses and works hard and my family love her too.’

Before adding: ‘I’m planning to propose maybe later this year or next year,’

But this isn’t the first time Mario has been in engaged as – if you’re an avid TOWIE fan – you’ll remember he actually popped the question to ex Lucy Mecklenburgh on a yacht back in 2012.

Well, we’re glad Mario has found love again and huge congrats to you both!