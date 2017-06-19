Congrats! TOWIE’s Mario Falcone is ENGAGED – and he proposed in the CUTEST way

Amazing news for the Essex star!

TOWIE hunk, Mario Falcone has gone a broken hearts everywhere as he revealed he’s engaged to girlfriend Becky Miesner after a VERY romantic proposal.

Yup, the Essex Lothario who spent most of his time on the ITVBe show flirting with the ladies of Brentwood, is getting married!

Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, the reality star shared a sweet snap with his 897k followers showing him down on one knee, holding out a ring with a beautiful sweeping Santorini coast behind them.

Mario captioned the shot: ‘She said yes!’, while make-up artist, Becky can been seen clutching her chest as she gazes down in shock.

She said YES!! Very very happy and lucky ❤💍 A post shared by Mario Falcone (@mario_falcone17) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:42am PDT

N’awww. The star then followed the announcement up with another shot of the pair drinking champagne with Becky’s (GIANT) ring taking centre stage, along with the caption ‘Perfect’.

Perfect ❤🥂💍 A post shared by Mario Falcone (@mario_falcone17) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:00am PDT

And Mario’s loyal followers were clearly excited by the news as loads took to Instagram to comment on the pic.

One wrote: ‘Congratulations mario hope she makes u happy xx,’ while another said: Hooray congrats to you both.’

A third agreed: ‘Love love love. Congratulations to you both beautiful couple’.

The loved-up pair have known each other for around ten years, however they only started dating last summer and have been pretty much smitten ever since – with Becky even moving into Mario’s flat in October.

And the proposal shouldn’t have come as too much of a surprise to the future Mrs Falcone as Mario had recently been gushing about making Becky his wife.

‘I think I knew from the first moment we started going out,’ the 29-year-old told OK magazine a few months ago.

‘It’s just easy. We don’t argue. Becky has her own businesses and works hard and my family love her too.’

Before adding: ‘I’m planning to propose maybe later this year or next year,’

But this isn’t the first time Mario has been in engaged as – if you’re an avid TOWIE fan – you’ll remember he actually popped the question to ex Lucy Mecklenburgh on a yacht back in 2012.

Well, we’re glad Mario has found love again and huge congrats to you both!