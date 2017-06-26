Mario recently announced his engagement to Becky Miesner...

It’s taken TOWIE star Mario Falcone 10 years to pop the question to girlfriend Becky Miesner but he’s adamant it’s forever.

Mario got down on one knee during a seriously romantic break on the Greek isle of Santorini and later shared a snap of the moment on Instagram, writing: ‘Crazy couple of days. Thank you for all your kind comments and messages. I am so very happy and lucky to have her.’

Salon owner Becky, 28, has admitted she was waiting for 29-year-old Mario to ‘mature slightly’ and now they’re full steam ahead with wedding and baby plans.

‘He’s definitely grown up,’ Becky told OK! Magazine. ‘I’m glad I waited.’

During that decade Mario got engaged to – and split from – former The Only Way Is Essex co-star Lucy Mecklenburgh, but the Italian stallion insisted this time it’s completely different.

Mario explained: ‘This engagement is real – the other one wasn’t real. It was on national TV and planned. This one is the one. I love this girl and I want to spend the rest of my life with her.’

They’ve only been together for a year but, after moving in together last in October, Mario and Becky have already discussed how many kids they plan to have.

‘We’ve agreed on three!’ Mario said. ‘I wanted four and Becky wanted two, so we’ll meet in the middle. My mum is a twin. She had a psychic reading and they told her we were going to have twins. So we might plan three and end up with four!’

Big congratulations, Mario and Becky – we can’t wait to see the wedding pictures!