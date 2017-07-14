‘Can’t wait to join the cast again’: Eeek! ANOTHER axed TOWIE star is set to return to the show

This reality star looks like they're rejoining the cast...

After the recent news that former TOWIE star Mike Hassini was set to return to the show it looks like another golden oldie is coming back into our lives.

The TOWIE cast has seen a whole host of people come and go, including current Love Island villa resident Georgia Harrison.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: Awww! THIS TOWIE star just announced they’re expecting a baby in the cutest way

And while some stars can be, well, somewhat forgettable others are fan favourites and it seems like one of our faves is set to make a permanent return.

Hunky Mario Falcone is allegedly returning to our screens on the hit ITVBe show.

Mario was axed from the show back in 2014 but has appeared several times since then.

And it looks like he is SO ready to be back for good, a source told the Sun, ‘Mario can’t wait to join the cast again on a permanent basis. He’s missed being a part of it and only making cameo appearances.’

Who could forget Mario’s dramatic time on the show?

Mario’s turbulent relationship with then fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh took centre stage during his time on TOWIE, when it was revealed he had cheated on Luce, the pair split in 2012.

But now he is a changed man as Mario recently proposed to girlfriend Becky Miesner whilst on a romantic getaway in Santorini.

And it seems like Becky could even be joining her man on the show: ‘He really wants Becky to star on the show with him – and is in talks with bosses for her to feature.’

Since the pair have to plan for their upcoming nuptials, could we be set to see a televised TOWIE wedding?

Eeek! Just the thought of it makes us excited.

We’re glad to see you back Mario.