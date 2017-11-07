Mark is not happy!

Despite being one of the cutest celeb couples around, Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have faced their fair share of marriage speculation over the past few months.

And over the weekend former TOWIE star, Mark got tongues wagging once again when he took his EXTRA co-host Mario Lopez for a night out at Faces nightclub.

You can take the boy out of Essex…

However, after 30-year-old Mark was snapped chatting to a ‘mystery brunette’, now the I’m A Celeb star has taken to Twitter to hit back at reports with a very lengthy post.

Writing to his 3.02million followers, the reality pro said: ‘I need to confront a story which circulated today as amazingly it’s getting quite a bit of attention which is quite upsetting to see.

‘The truth is, it’s a friend’s girlfriend and all 3 of us were there actually “chatting” together.’

A furious Mark then added: ‘In our current society can men not speak to women aside from their wife without people insinuating something untoward is happening? I hope not.’ That settles that, then!

The LA-based star flew back to the UK late last week for the Murder On The Orient Express premiere and other interviews alongside new BFF Mario.

Showing @mariolopezextra round my home town. My man @ollymurs has joined us in the best restaurant around !! @sheeshchigwell A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Nov 4, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

And it looks like Mark has been showing the Saved By The Bell actor around all his favourite Essex hotspots as the pair went for a bite to eat at celeb-favourite, Sheesh in Chigwell.

Unfortunately, his other half Michelle, 30, hasn’t joined him on his nights out as it’s thought she’s currently filming in South Africa for the next exciting installment of BBC drama, Our Girl.

Finally it’s here !! Tomo night on @bbc 9pm it’s the launch of OUR GIRL !! Cannot wait !! This little ones hard work will all seem worth while. So proud of you @michkeegan 💚 A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Oct 9, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

But that hasn’t stopped Mark gushing about his misses, as the star recently told The Sun: ‘We speak 20 times a day. We see each other more than people know. I’ve flown there (South Africa). She’s flown here (America).

‘She’s my wife – the most special person in the world to me.’

He added: ‘I know men fancy her. It makes me feel good. The one thing people need to know for sure is we’re going to be together forever.’ AW!

And it looks like Mark is really missing the ex-Corrie actress, as the star was recently sent Michelle’s new bedding range to give him some home comfort during his time in LA.