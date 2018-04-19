Forget TOWIE! Megan McKenna announces incredible career move

YES, Meg!

Megan McKenna has made her career as one of our favourite reality stars.

She appeared on Ex On The Beach twice, starred in TOWIE for a year, was a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother and even made her very own show There’s Something About Megan.

But after wowing the nation with her country singing talents last year, now the 25-year-old has announced some MAJOR news about her latest career move.

Taking to Instagram, Megan shared a photo of the line up to this years British Summer Time concert held at London’s Hyde Park on July 13th.

And as well as huge singers such as Michael Bublé and Van Morrison, the telly star’s name can be seen as one of the special guests. Err… How amazing is that?

‘This is actually happening!!!’, she wrote next to the snap. ‘To buy tickets go to the link in my insta story! SEE YOU ALL THERE!! #britishsummertime #hydepark’.



And Megan’s 2.1million followers couldn’t wait to congratulate her on the incredible news, as one gushed: ‘Wow, that’s amazing Megan. You have just an amazing voice x’.

While another added: ‘You’ve literally come so far! x’. OKAY, we need tickets ASAP!

This comes after Megan recently revealed that her new single History had made it all the way to the top of the country charts on iTunes.

The catchy track – which was released last week – is all about breaking up with a former boyfriend, which we reckon could have something to do with ex Pete Wicks…

And this isn’t Meg’s first taste of success in the charts, after previous singles High Heeled Shoes and Far Cry From Love also beat the likes of Taylor Swift and Pink to Number One and Number Two last year.

Watch out Dolly Parton, Megan’s coming for ya!