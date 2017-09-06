Amazing news for the TOWIE babe

When TOWIE star Megan McKenna announced she wanted to make it as a Country music singer, no one could believe it.

But flash forward a few months and the Essex babe has proved everyone wrong by shooting straight to number one – leaving global megastars P!nk, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry trailing behind.

Obviously the 24-year-old couldn’t wait to share the amazing news and took to Instagram to thank her loyal fans.

Next to a shot which shows her VERY catchy debut single High Heeled Shoes at number 1 (we haven’t stopped singing it since we heard it), she wrote: ‘OMG I AM OVERWHELMED! I am Currently No. 1 & 2 on iTunes!’

Before adding: ‘Thankyou guys so so much! I love you all for believing in me.’

Boyfriend and TOWIE co-star Pete Wicks was quick to congratulate his other half as the Essex hunk tweeted: ‘She’s only gone and done it,’ followed by a load of red love hearts.

And Megs’ 2million followers weren’t far behind as one excited fan wrote: ‘Well done 🙂 just listen to it and love it x’.

Another replied: ‘How does it feel to be above Pink & Taylor Swift?? Just remember they all had to start somewhere too. Well done Megan’.

While a third added: ‘Congratulations Megan,loved your show, love your song, can’t wait to see you do more as a singer’.

Megan released her debut single on Wednesday after impressing EVERYONE with her voice on ITVBe reality show There’s Something About Megan.

The three-part programme saw the Essex stunner trade in the streets of Brentwood for the bright lights of Nashville in the hopes of making it as the next, big Country star.

And after penning two original tracks with songwriting legend Beth Neilsen Chapman – it looks like Megs could be about to realise her dreams.

Watch out Swifty, Megan’s coming for you!