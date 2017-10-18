The Essex pair have a very uneasy reunion

TOWIE stars Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks have had a VERY fiery relationship since they got together in 2016.

The Essex pair recently rekindled their romance following a messy break up at the start of the year (after THAT sexting scandal).

But it’s now emerged that Pegan are no more, after Pete confirmed they’d split AGAIN just four months later. Apparently for good this time… *sad face*.

While both Megan and Pete have kept pretty quiet about their relationship, on Wednesday’s episode of TOWIE the former couple come face-to-face for the first time on the show since their bitter split.

Yup, in what’s set to be an emotional installment of the ITVBe reality show, the stars turn to their friends James Lock and Amber Turner for support ahead of the uneasy meeting.

As Amber tells Meg that maybe it ‘isn’t meant to be,’ during a heart to heart, Pete later confides in Lockie about his relationship.

‘Every time we’ve broken up it’s done and I don’t know what’s different this time,’ he tells his pal.

But as the pair finally meet up again to talk over the break-down of their relationship, is this really the end for Essex’s most on/off couple?

Judging by the uncomfortable pics, we think it might be…

The frosty encounter comes after Pete confirmed he was single again at the Specsavers Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards last week, which he and Megan both attended separately.

‘Me and Megan are fine, we are civil, so it’s not a problem,’ 28-year-old Pete told The Sun.

‘Relationships are hard anyway and when you’re in the public eye it makes it ten times worse because everyone has an opinion.’

He then added: ‘We’ve both said that for a long time, but yeah, it is what it is. It’s not ideal but what can you do.’

We guess we’ll have to wait until tonight to find out what really happened!

The Only Way Is Essex continues on Wednesday at 10pm on ITVBe.