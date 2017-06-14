The Essex star's new picture hasn't gone down too well with everyone

Since she stopped filming for TOWIE, reality star Megan McKenna has been busy enjoying herself on holiday in the US with ex-boyfriend/ current boyfriend, Pete Wicks.

But as they both continue to post photos of themselves hitting Las Vegas, Megan’s latest snap has become a talking point amongst her fans.

Looking over the moon as she showed off her impressive tan in a tropical print bikini, the 24-year-old shared the pic on Instagram along with the cheery caption ‘Smileeeeee’, next to a few holiday emojis.

Smileeeeee ☀️🤑🌴 A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) on Jun 13, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

But while the Ex On the Beach star may be loving life in the sun, many of her concerned followers couldn’t help but comment on her ‘tiny’ frame, with some worrying that the star has become ‘too skinny’.

One fan wrote: ‘Megan I think you are fantastic but now worryingly skeletal.’

Another said: ‘Pretty but too skinny. Look after yourself. We love you xx’, while a third asked: ‘Where have your curves gone?’

And a fourth added: ‘She’s lost tooooooo much weight.’

Although, regardless the negative comments some TOWIE fans rushed to the Essex lady’s defence, insisting that Megan has a naturally thin figure and shouldn’t be attacked for this.

‘It’s just the camera angle she’s naturally a tiny girl’, one wrote.



Another snapped: ‘You look so happy !!! Your absolutely stunning don’t let these keyboard warriors get you down!’

While a third added: ‘She looks amazing. Some people can’t help how thin or big they are! X’.

But it looks like Megan is ignoring the barrage of comments as she continues to have fun with Pete across the pond.

Ans despite the former pair being spotted dancing and singing along together at a Jennifer Lopez concert, both stars are yet to acknowledge they’re together.