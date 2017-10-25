Things are about to get emotional...

It’s only been a few days since former TOWIE couple Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks vowed to keep their split civil.

Unfortunately, if Wednesday’s episode is anything to go by – this Essex break up is going to be anything but civil…

Following last weeks drama – where Megan was accused of cheating on Pete with her ex-boyfriend Harry Eden – now a distraught Megan finally addresses the speculation.

During a heart-to-heart with her mum Tanya, the emotional CBB star strongly denies ever doing the dirty on her former flame, branding the rumours a ‘disgusting lie’.

But clearly the aftermath of her bitter split with Pete gets too much for the country singer and she breaks down in tears in front of her mum. Aw, poor Megs!

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Pete is also dealing with his heartbreak as he decides to build bridges with a few of his Essex co-stars – but when the star awkwardly bumps into sparring partner Tommy Mallet, will his apology be accepted?

The on-screen drama comes after 25-year-old Megan recently confirmed that she has quit the ITVBe series after almost two years, saying she needs a ‘break from all the drama and lies’.

And following her decision, now it looks like Meg has a message for her haters as she shared a VERY sassy Instagram post on Tuesday night.

Next to a smouldering snap of Megan wearing the sparkliest top we’ve ever seen, the reality star wrote: ‘Do not judge my story by the chapter you walked in on’. Cryptic, ey?

Do not judge my story by the chapter you walked in on. A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) on Oct 24, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

And fans were quick to support the star, with one writing: ‘BEAUT!! The haters make me laugh. Jog on,’ another added: ‘Power statement!!!! Well said megs. Now can all the haters go take a seat and digest that quote’.

A third added: ‘Well said megs. Now can all the haters go take a seat and digest that quote. They think they know when they actually don’t.’

We have a feeling things are only going to get more dramatic for Megan…